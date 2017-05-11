VIDEO: Chelsea keeper Courtois' wild celebration after scoring a goal

Thibaut Courtous is a goalkeeper, and as such does not get to experience the thrill of finding the target very often.

The Chelsea man has, however, taken the opportunity in training to show that he knows his way to the back of the net.

Blues striker Diego Costa would be proud of his neat flicked finish, with Courtois giving Stamford Bridge colleague Eduardo no chance.











Understandably delighted to have got one over on a team-mate, Courtois’ celebration would not look out of place in a competitive fixture.

The knee slide is a nice touch, while the sight of Eduardo walking off in the opposite direction as Asmir Begovic races past him suggests that he is less than amused to have been beaten.

All three Chelsea goalkeepers could have something to celebrate on Friday, though, with Antonio Conte’s side heading to West Brom in the knowledge that victory will wrap up the Premier League title.