Mamelodi Sundowns 2-2 Baroka FC: Bakgaga steal a point at the death

Baroka FC came from two goals down against Mamelodi Sundowns to earn a valuable point on Wednesday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-2 Baroka FC: Bakgaga steal a draw at the death

Masandawana were looking to keep their Premier Soccer League (PSL) title hopes alive, while Bakgaga went into the match fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table. The Limpopo-based side were desperate for a positive result in Tshwane as they looked to give themselves some much-needed respite.

Ahead of kick-off, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane made his intentions known as he named an unchanged starting line-up. On the side of Baroka, co-coach Kgoloko Thobejane made a solitary change to the side which earned a draw against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Nonetheless, Bakgaga were on the backfoot in the early stages of the game and Sundowns opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Khama Billiat tapped in Thapelo Morena’s deflected cross from close range. The goal seemed to settle any nerves that the Sundowns’ players may have had as they dominated the midfield battle.

The Baroka defence were having a torrid time on the field as they were constantly under the cosh. However, Baroka held firm and repelled the Sundowns’ attack on several occasions.

With 25 minutes played Baroka began to find their feet. Phineas Matlakala had a good opportunity to test Denis Onyango, but he curled his effort well wide of the Sundowns’ goal. Despite the Tshwane giants dominating possession, they failed to create many clear-cut opportunities, to the frustration of a noisy Lucas Moripe Stadium crowd.

On the half-hour mark, Sundowns finally tested Baroka keeper Oscarine Masuluke. Yannick Zakri found himself in space, but his effort was comfortably gathered by the keeper. On the other end of the field, Baroka changed their approach and were profiting down the wings. However, the PSL debutants lacked composure in the final third.

With the half time whistle approaching, Sundowns doubled their lead through a bizarre Mzwanele Mahashe own goal. Percy Tau’s pressure led to the defender playing the ball back to his keeper, but Masuluke completely fluffed his clearance as the ball rolled into the back of the net.

Nevertheless, Baroka reduced the deficit with virtually the last kick of the half. Mahashe redeemed himself as he latched onto a dangerous corner and powered his header past Onyango at the far post.

With the resumption of the second half, Mosimane looked to tighten up his backline as he withdrew Mzikayise Mashaba for Fares Hachi. Sundowns were struggling to deal with Baroka’s aerial prowess from set pieces, and it took a fantastic reaction save from Onyango to deny Baroka an equaliser, just after the break. The match became a cagier affair as both sides were hesitant to make a mistake.

On the hour mark, Mosimane was forced to replace Tiyani Mabunda after the midfielder picked up an injury. With 20 minutes remaining, Baroka piled on the pressure leaving themselves vulnerable on the counter attack. In an attempt to capitalise on the openness of the encounter, the Sundowns technical team threw on Anthony Laffor.

Billiat had a chance to kill off the game, but after brilliantly bypassing the Baroka defence, his effort lacked the desired execution. To the away side’s credit, they continued to fight which created a nervy final period for the defending champions.

In stoppage time Baroka’s pressure was finally rewarded as they were given a penalty after Madisha was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. Richard Matloga stepped up and slotted his penalty past a Onyango, completing Baroka's come back and breaking the hearts of the Sundowns players in the process.