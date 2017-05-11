Mikel Agu: Eagles’ invitation is a dream come true

Vitoria Setubal midfielder, Mikel Agu has described his invitation to the Super Eagles’ camp in Corsica, France as an amazing feeling and a dream come true.

Agu who is on loan from FC Porto has featured 26 times in the Primeira Liga this season said that he could not contain his joy when the news got to him that he was among the 25 players invited for camping.

“I am more than happy to be called up by Nigeria,'' Agu told Goal.

It is an amazing feeling and I dream come true for me. It has always been my dream to play for the Super Eagles and I am hoping to do my best in camp to ensure that I feature in the Afcon qualifier against South Africa and in subsequent matches. I am not under pressure.