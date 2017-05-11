Chelsea transfer news: John Terry to leave Blues as contract expires

John Terry is set to bring the curtain down on a glittering career with Chelsea when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer.

The former England captain plans to play on and will seek another club, but has confirmed that this season will be his last with the team he has appeared for more than 700 times in all competitions.

Third-choice goalkeeper Eduardo is likely to follow him out of the door this summer as his deal runs its course.

Here is the full list of Chelsea contracts and their expiry dates.

2017

Player

Position

John Terry

Defender

Eduardo

Goalkeeper



2018

Player Position

Nathaniel Chalobah

Midfielder

Christian Atsu

Midfielder

Victorien Angban

Midfielder

Cristian Cuevas

Defender

Matej Delac

Goalkeeper

Tomas Kalas

Defender

Mario Pasalic

Midfielder

Lucas Piazon

Midfielder

Loic Remy

Forward



2019

Player Position

Asmir Begovic

Goalkeeper

Diego Costa

Forward

David Luiz

Defender

Pedro

Forward

Nemanja Matic

Midfielder

Kurt Zouma

Defender

Charly Musonda

Midfielder

Gary Cahill

Defender

Thibaut Courtois

Goalkeeper

Cesc Fabregas

Midfielder

Todd Kane

Defender

Lewis Baker

Midfielder

Jamal Blackman

Goalkeeper

Jeremie Boga

Midfielder

Juan Cuadrado

Midfielder

Kenneth Omeruo

Defender

Danilo Pantic

Midfielder

Bertrand Traore

Forward

Wallace

Defender

Marco van Ginkel

Midfielder



2020

Player Position

Eden Hazard

Midfielder

Willian

Midfielder

Nathan Ake

Defender

Ola Aina

Defender

Kenedy

Midfielder

Cesar Azpilicueta

Defender

Baba Rahman

Defender

Andreas Christensen

Defender

Michael Hector

Defender

Matt Miazga

Defender

Nathan

Midfielder



2021

Player Position

Marcos Alonso

Defender

Michy Batshuayi

Forward

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Midfielder

N'Golo Kante

Midfielder

Victor Moses

Midfielder



Players in italics are currently out on loan. Information sourced from transfermarkt.com and Goal's club correspondents.