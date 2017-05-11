News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Calls for simultaneous starts in final A-League matches
Calls for simultaneous starts in final A-League matches

Chelsea transfer news: John Terry to leave Blues as contract expires

Goal.com
Goal.com /

John Terry is set to bring the curtain down on a glittering career with Chelsea when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer.

Chelsea transfer news: John Terry to leave Blues as contract expires

Chelsea transfer news: John Terry to leave Blues as contract expires

The former England captain plans to play on and will seek another club, but has confirmed that this season will be his last with the team he has appeared for more than 700 times in all competitions.

WATCH: Cesc brutally robbed of assist

Third-choice goalkeeper Eduardo is likely to follow him out of the door this summer as his deal runs its course.

Here is the full list of Chelsea contracts and their expiry dates.


2017










Player Position
John Terry Defender
Eduardo Goalkeeper

2018






















PlayerPosition
Nathaniel Chalobah Midfielder
Christian Atsu Midfielder
Victorien Angban Midfielder
Cristian Cuevas Defender
Matej Delac Goalkeeper
Tomas Kalas Defender
Mario Pasalic Midfielder
Lucas Piazon Midfielder
Loic Remy Forward

2019












































PlayerPosition
Asmir Begovic Goalkeeper
Diego Costa Forward
David Luiz Defender
Pedro Forward
Nemanja Matic Midfielder
Kurt Zouma Defender
Charly Musonda Midfielder
Gary Cahill Defender
Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper
Cesc Fabregas Midfielder
Todd Kane Defender
Lewis Baker Midfielder
Jamal Blackman Goalkeeper
Jeremie Boga Midfielder
Juan Cuadrado Midfielder
Kenneth Omeruo Defender
Danilo Pantic Midfielder
Bertrand Traore Forward
Wallace Defender
Marco van Ginkel Midfielder

2020


























PlayerPosition
Eden Hazard Midfielder
Willian Midfielder
Nathan Ake Defender
Ola Aina Defender
Kenedy Midfielder
Cesar Azpilicueta Defender
Baba Rahman Defender
Andreas Christensen Defender
Michael Hector Defender
Matt Miazga Defender
Nathan Midfielder

2021














PlayerPosition
Marcos Alonso Defender
Michy Batshuayi Forward
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Midfielder
N'Golo Kante Midfielder
Victor Moses Midfielder

Players in italics are currently out on loan. Information sourced from transfermarkt.com and Goal's club correspondents.

Back To Top