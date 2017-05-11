Chelsea transfer news: John Terry to leave Blues as contract expires

John Terry is set to bring the curtain down on a glittering career with Chelsea when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer.
The former England captain plans to play on and will seek another club, but has confirmed that this season will be his last with the team he has appeared for more than 700 times in all competitions.
WATCH: Cesc brutally robbed of assist
Third-choice goalkeeper Eduardo is likely to follow him out of the door this summer as his deal runs its course.
Here is the full list of Chelsea contracts and their expiry dates.
2017
|Player
|Position
|John Terry
|Defender
|Eduardo
|Goalkeeper
2018
|Player
|Position
|Nathaniel Chalobah
|Midfielder
|Christian Atsu
|Midfielder
|Victorien Angban
|Midfielder
|Cristian Cuevas
|Defender
|Matej Delac
|Goalkeeper
|Tomas Kalas
|Defender
|Mario Pasalic
|Midfielder
|Lucas Piazon
|Midfielder
|Loic Remy
|Forward
2019
|Player
|Position
|Asmir Begovic
|Goalkeeper
|Diego Costa
|Forward
|David Luiz
|Defender
|Pedro
|Forward
|Nemanja Matic
|Midfielder
|Kurt Zouma
|Defender
|Charly Musonda
|Midfielder
|Gary Cahill
|Defender
|Thibaut Courtois
|Goalkeeper
|Cesc Fabregas
|Midfielder
|Todd Kane
|Defender
|Lewis Baker
|Midfielder
|Jamal Blackman
|Goalkeeper
|Jeremie Boga
|Midfielder
|Juan Cuadrado
|Midfielder
|Kenneth Omeruo
|Defender
|Danilo Pantic
|Midfielder
|Bertrand Traore
|Forward
|Wallace
|Defender
|Marco van Ginkel
|Midfielder
2020
|Player
|Position
|Eden Hazard
|Midfielder
|Willian
|Midfielder
|Nathan Ake
|Defender
|Ola Aina
|Defender
|Kenedy
|Midfielder
|Cesar Azpilicueta
|Defender
|Baba Rahman
|Defender
|Andreas Christensen
|Defender
|Michael Hector
|Defender
|Matt Miazga
|Defender
|Nathan
|Midfielder
2021
|Player
|Position
|Marcos Alonso
|Defender
|Michy Batshuayi
|Forward
|Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|Midfielder
|N'Golo Kante
|Midfielder
|Victor Moses
|Midfielder
Players in italics are currently out on loan. Information sourced from transfermarkt.com and Goal's club correspondents.