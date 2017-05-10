Ahead of their Nigerian topflight clash against Abia Warriors, Emeka Nwabulu believes that the poor standing of Wikki Tourists has had no negative effect on the team.

Wikki Tourists positive ahead Abia Warriors clash

The Bauchi Elephants are one place adrift the bottom of the log having lost 10 matches, drawn three and won just six from 19 matches.

However, Nwabulu feels that his teammates' liveliness during training is something to bank on as they prepare to face the in-form Ucendu Babes.

"There is no point showing phobia on our status so far. We just have to keep on pushing it in order to attain greater heights," Nwabulu told Goal.

"We are not demoralized by our position in the first round of the season and I am happy with the manner in which my boys are lively in training. In football, anything is possible and we can as well beat Abia Warriors.

"The boys believe that it's a fresh start for them. We hope to begin the second stanza of the league on a sound note. Three points in front of our fans against Abia Warriors will go a long way in salvaging our season."

"We hope to make our fans smile with our performance on the field. We have the machinery to perform wonders when it matters most," he concluded.