Gombe United's Oladapo eager to battle Enugu Rangers

Gombe United's Austin Oladapo is eager to face 'historic rivals' Enugu Rangers in their Nigeria Professional Football League tie.

The Savannah Scorpions host the Flying Antelopes in a rescheduled topflight clash at the Pantami Stadium on Wednesday.

And Oladapo, thrilled ahead of the encounter, is confident of his side's credential against the reigning league champions.

"Every challenge with Rangers will always be tantalising for me, a very special battle. I always relish games against them," Oladapo told Goal.

"They are my historic rivals, it is a pleasure to take them on and it would be very satisfying for my team to beat them. We are ready for them.

"Let's hope today's game is an entertaining one and that we emerge victorious. I am convinced we can do it. Rangers are a very balanced side and physically strong, but we can make life difficult for them," he concluded.