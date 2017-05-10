Enugu Rangers' Nana Bonsu reveals that he is close to full fitness, four months after he got injured.

Enugu Rangers' Bonsu close to full fitness

Bonsu became a regular since joining the Flying Antelopes in 2016 and played a major role in their glorious campaign to lift the Nigerian topflight title last season.

The former Ghana junior international arrived in Enugu on Sunday in time to watch his colleagues lift the Enugu State FA Cup trophy.

"Yes, I am doing fine now. It was a very tough period for me during the injury process," Bonsu told Goal.

"I picked up an injury some four months back and it became unbearable for me to play. I treated it here for a while then took permission to go back home for a more intensive treatment.

"I just came back from Ghana and I am now much better but as regards fitness, I am 70% close to that fitness level required for a top-level action.

"The fans welcomed me well immediately I got back to Enugu. Some were even asking me if I will resume straight but I told them that I am almost close.

"I should resume soon back to the team because I am now working well to gain full fitness," he concluded.