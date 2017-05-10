Manchester United have revealed their away kit for the 2017-18 campaign.

Pogba shows off Man Utd's 2017-18 away kit inspired by 1992 team

Declaring it "inspired by 92", the new Red Devils jersey is based on the one the team wore on their journey to the European Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and League Cup.

Darker than the original, the new jersey has a similar pattern on it to the 25-year-old one that Sir Alex Ferguson's successful team wore and is vastly different from their current solid blue away shirt.

"Manchester United fans of all ages will recognise the bold graphic pattern from the 1990-92 away jersey that defined football shirt design for an era," the club said via their website. "Connecting the past to the future, the new kit pays homage to the historic design, celebrating the rich history of the club.

"The graphic design of the original kit has been reimagined on a black backdrop with white hues, with the classic adidas three stripes, club badge and adidas logo all in white. A crew-neck collar gives the kit a modern makeover, making it a jersey that’s as much at home on the streets as it is on the pitch.