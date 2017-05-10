Gor Mahia's 3-0 win against AFC Leopards was their biggest this season, taking their tally to 13 goals this season, one less than Ulinzi Stars, who have scored 14.

Gor Mahia - Chemelil Preview: Another huge test for surging K'Ogalo

Save for Posta Rangers, who have conceded two goals, Chemelil have second best defense in the country having conceded three. The Sugar Millers are unbeaten in six matches, though four of those matches have ended in draws. Of the sixteen past encounters, K'Ogalo have won twelve, drawn two and lost just two, scoring 25 goals in the process, and conceding nine.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gor Mahia: Kenneth Muguna was the anchor in his team's midfield and provided his first assist this season. He will definitely want to unlock the visitors' defense and add another assist on his name. With Gor Mahia facing one of the best teams defensively, Meddie Kagere will be needed to replicate last weekend's form against Ingwe.

Chemelil Sugar: One man, who has been behind his team's almost perfect record defensively is Jairus Adira. He will definitely be needed to be at his best once more to stop the opponent's ruthless attackers. Hillary Echesa's success story continues this season for the Juma Abdalla coached side. If Chemelil are to get something from this match, this man will be needed to be at his best.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Sat 10/09/16: Gor Mahia 3-1 Chemelil

Wed 17/02/16: Chemelil 0-0 Gor Mahia

Sat 27/06/15: Chemelil 1-4 Gor Mahia

Sun 22/03/15: Gor Mahia 3-1 Chemelil

Sat 20/09/14: Gor Mahia 2-0 Chemelil

Thu 22/05/14: Chemelil 0-1 Gor Mahia

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nizigiyimana, Wellington Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Haron Shakava, Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Godfrey Walusimbi, George Odhiambo, Timothy Otieno and Meddie Kagere.

Chemelil: Adira Jairus, Kwireza Himidu, Juma Yusuf, Ouko Smith, Omino James, Ojuang David, Echesa Hillary, Majid Victor, Nettoh Collins, Odeny Jeffery and Mwita John.