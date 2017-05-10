Bengaluru FC will hope to prance into the semi-finals of the Federation Cup by banishing DSK Shivajians to another defeat, when the two sides meet in a Group 'B' Federation Cup 2017 tie at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack, on May 10th.

Federation Cup 2017 - Bengaluru FC vs. DSK Shivajians Preview - Strengthening Blues seek to break brittle Reds

The Blues soar into this game as the firm favourites. They've already registered a narrow but gritty 3-2 win over Shillong Lajong in their opening group fixture. Albert Roca's men will also be buoyed by their tremendous record over their opponents on the day. Having last played the Pune-based side on 22nd April, the former I-League champions consigned the Reds to the heaviest defeat in their short I-League history.

Never have the Shivajians overcome the Bengaluru-based team either, so the home side on this occassion have their backs to the wall. The Spanish coach is expected to go full tilt at the opposition to seal a last four spot and this includes naming an unchanged squad from their win over another team in Red. The Southern Eagles should line-up with a 4-3-3.

DSK Shivajian are fresh off a four goal hammering from Mohun Bagan. Coach Dave Rodgers will emphasize on using a back four, a change from the 3-5-2 he used in the previous tie, though the participation of Nirmal Chettri is still uncertain. A lot of creative necessity is placed on the shoulders of Juan Quero and he will look to feed Kim Seong Yong again for the tie. Eyes should be peeled as well for debutants in the Federation Cup, as Rogers will look to rotate to get some fresh legs in the middle of the park.

So how much of a factor will fatigue play in this tie? Quite a lot.DSK Shivajains have had less than 48 hours to recovery and will be fatigued on confidence as well. These principles play a huge part in output of a team, not to mention the embellishment of their opponents' mentality. The Reds have never overcome the Blues in four meetings either, conceding 14 goals in four games.

Kick-off from a tasty tie, is at 4 PM IST.