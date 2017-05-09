Mathare United, Kariobangi Sharks unleash squads

Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks have named their respective squads for their Kenyan Premier League's round 10 duty.

Head coach Francis Kimanzi has named Levis Opiyo in goal and Cliff Nyakeya upfront while head coach William Muluya has Jeff Oyemba between the posts plus a trio of Mathew Odongo,Masoud Juma and Duke Abuya in the attacks.

Mathare United: Levis Opiyo, Martin Ongori, Andrew Juma, Lennox Ogutu, David Mwangi, George Owino, Chrispinus Odour,Alphonce Ndonye, Daniel Mwaura, Chris Ochieng’, Cliff Nyakeya .

Subs: Wycliffe Kasaya (GK), Tyson Odhiambo, David Owino, Harrison Mwendwa, Ronald Okoth, Tyson Otieno, Abubakar Keya.

Kariobangi Sharks: 30.Jeff Oyemba 4. Bodo Michael, 3 Pascal Ongweno, 6. Geoffrey Shiveka, 11. Bolton Omwenga, 17, Ellie Asechie, 18. Sven Yidah, 8 Patilla Omotto, 10. Mathew Odongo, 23. Masoud Juma, 27.Duke Abuya.

Subs: 16. Martin Oigo, 2. Orsborne Monday, 11.Steve Odhiambo, 7. Ovella Ocheing, 24. Ibrahim Kitawi, Rodgers Omondi, 22. Wycliffe Onyango.