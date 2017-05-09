'We won't leave any stone unturned' vs. Club Africain, says Asekunowo

Rivers United will not 'leave any stone unturned' in their Caf Confederation Cup encounter against Club Africain, according to Ayobami Asekunowo.

The Pride of Rivers trade tackle with the Tunisian outfit at the Stade Olympique de Radès in their opening Group A tie on Sunday.

And Ayobami is adamant that they will avoid a repeat of their Champions League ouster in Sudan earlier in the season.

"We know that Club Africain have a lot of fans that watch and support them, but what we saw in Sudan has given us huge experience as to what to expect on the continent," Asekunowo told Goal.

"The turnout in Sudan was massive, the stadium was filled to capacity. The fans in the stands were so massive that we couldn't hear the referee's whistle.

"Communication amongst the players right there in the pitch was very difficult because of the noise level.

"We are expecting such in Tunisia as well and we are prepared not to get distracted, we aren't under any pressure and we won't leave any stone unturned.

"The confidence here in our camp is very high, we've learnt a lot from our match in Sudan," he concluded.