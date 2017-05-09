News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kerr strike sends Matildas into World Cup
Kerr sends Matildas to World Cup with late goal

Liverpool & Man Utd target Keane sees £25m valuation questioned by Carragher

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Michael Keane is not “quite at that level” to make a “big jump” to a team the size of Liverpool, Jamie Carragher has said of the £25 million-rated defender.

Liverpool & Man Utd target Keane sees £25m valuation questioned by Carragher

Liverpool & Man Utd target Keane sees £25m valuation questioned by Carragher

The 24-year-old has seen his efforts at Burnley this season earn him senior international recognition with England and spark talk of a possible big-money summer transfer.

Keane deserves Man Utd return

Manchester United are reported to be keen on returning a former member of their academy system to Old Trafford, while Liverpool are also in the hunt for defensive reinforcements.

Carragher, though, doubts that Keane would be a suitable option for Jurgen Klopp, especially at the asking price being bandied about.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s a big jump. To go from a team right at the bottom to a team right at the top. I don’t think he’s quite at that level.

Michael Keane England

“It’s going to be £25million for a young English player – is he better than [Joel] Matip or [Dejan] Lovren? I think he’s at the same level.

“If you’re paying £25million on a centre back, you want to put him straight in your team to make a massive difference.”

'Liverpool need another Suarez'

Keane has made 35 Premier League appearances for Burnley this season, having previously taken in 21 top-flight outings during their 2014-15 campaign.

He has helped to guide Sean Dyche’s side to safety and will make the Turf Moor outfit a tidy profit if he does move on, having joined permanently from United for £2.18 million in January 2015.

Back To Top