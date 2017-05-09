Posta Rangers are proving to be a real deal in the Kenyan Premier League title race this season.

Posta Rangers set to win more matches

With nine matches played, the mailmen are at the summit of the table, unbeaten and two points clear off second placed Gor Mahia. It is something many did not expect but according to midfielder Jerry Santos, the team was well prepared and more is coming from the Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo led side.

"It is not by chance that we are leading in the league, it is through sheer hard work and commitment. We have a very experienced side with a very tactical coach and that means we can only get better. It is early to talk about our title chances, we should be focused," he told Goal.

After their 1-0 win against Sofapaka last weekend, Posta Rangers will be playing away to Muhoroni Youth on Wednesday hoping to continue with their fine run.