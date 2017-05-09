Imminent changes beckon at Thika United

Thika United are set to announce major changes on their technical bench with a new head coach in place, Goal understands.

Imminent changes beckons at Thika United

James Nandwa has been in charge of the Brookside-sponsored side but will be replaced by former Oserian coach Nicholas Muyoti.

Nandwa, who is a former AFC Leopards coach, has been elevated to the Technical Director position as Joseph Ruto doubles up as Keeper's trainer and assistant coach. The newly appointed Team Manager Vicent Nyaberi will maintain his position.

When reached for a confirmation over the same, the coy CEO George Maina insisted that the club will make everything official via their website. "If there will be any change you will get it from our website. If there will be anything it will be communicated officially."

Thika United have struggled in the first nine matches of the season sitting at position 17 on the 18-team league table.