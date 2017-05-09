News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Matildas hero savages 'worst performance' in years
Matildas hero savages 'worst performance' in years

Costa joins Chelsea greats with second 20-goal Premier League haul

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Diego Costa's goal against Middlesbrough on Monday took him to 20 Premier League goals for a second time with Chelsea, and puts him in elite company when it comes to Blues strikers.

Costa joins Chelsea greats with second 20-goal Premier League haul

Costa joins Chelsea greats with second 20-goal Premier League haul

WATCH: Mourinho mocks Wenger over lost titles

The 23rd-minute strike meant the Spanish forward became the third Chelsea player to score 20 or more goals in a Premier League season on multiple occasions, joining Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Didier Drogba in achieving the feat. 


Costa scored 20 league goals in his maiden season with the Blues in 2014/15, before dropping down to 12 Premier League tallies as the Blues struggled in their title defence in 2015/16.

As Chelsea close in on a second Premier League crown in three seasons, the Spain international currently trails only Harry Kane (21) and Romelu Lukaku (24) in the Premier League Golden Boot race. 

Back To Top