Diego Costa's goal against Middlesbrough on Monday took him to 20 Premier League goals for a second time with Chelsea, and puts him in elite company when it comes to Blues strikers.

Costa joins Chelsea greats with second 20-goal Premier League haul

WATCH: Mourinho mocks Wenger over lost titles

The 23rd-minute strike meant the Spanish forward became the third Chelsea player to score 20 or more goals in a Premier League season on multiple occasions, joining Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Didier Drogba in achieving the feat.



20 - Costa's goal means he's the 3rd player to score 20+ goals in a PL season for @ChelseaFC on 2 occasions (Hasselbaink & Drogba). Potent. pic.twitter.com/qC7ZNxU4lq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2017

Costa scored 20 league goals in his maiden season with the Blues in 2014/15, before dropping down to 12 Premier League tallies as the Blues struggled in their title defence in 2015/16.

As Chelsea close in on a second Premier League crown in three seasons, the Spain international currently trails only Harry Kane (21) and Romelu Lukaku (24) in the Premier League Golden Boot race.