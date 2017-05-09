‘He has found himself under Conte’ - Babayaro on Moses’ transformation

Former Chelsea player, Celestine Babayaro has talked about Victor Moses ' transformation, one he credits to Antonio Conte.

Babayaro admitted to being ‘amazed’ at how the former Wigan man adapted seamlessly to his wing-back role in Conte’s all-conquering 3-4-3 formation.

And the ex-Newcastle United left-back revealed that Moses, on the verge of an English Premier League and FA Cup double, noted that the Italian’s detailed approach has helped in interpreting his role.

“I was at Stamford Bridge speaking to Victor the other day and said I was amazed at how quickly he has adapted to his new role,” Babayaro told the Mirror .

“He agreed and said it was all down to Conte, and the way he has coached him. He goes through everything so that you know when to go and when to stay.

“It is the same with the whole team. He works with everyone as individuals and as a team, drills them so they know exactly what they are doing.

“If an opponent moves one way, they all know where they should be. He is a typical Italian coach.

“At first he found it difficult and went on loan to Stoke, West Ham and Liverpool.

“But he has found himself under Conte. He has not been out of the team apart from when he has been injured, and in his first season as a regular, it looks like he could win the double."

Victor Moses, having spent the large part of the last four years on loan from Chelsea, has played 31 times in the English topflight, registering three goals this season.