'We will keep on trying' – Juan Mata reassures Manchester United fans

Juan Mata says the Manchester United squad will ‘keep on trying until the last game’ to finish the Premier League season in the top four.

After a 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, United are four points behind rivals Manchester City in fourth place, with the possibility of finishing in a Champions League spot dropping over recent weeks.

Mata, writing in his weekly blog said: “Our options of entering the Champions League through the Premier League have decreased after this week”

With an eye on Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo, United played a mostly second-choice side in the defeat to Arsenal

The loss brought an end to the club's 25 games unbeaten run, with the Red Devils not losing a league match since October 23rd.

Failing to pick up any points has now meant Thursday’s game will be even more significant if the Red Devils are to keep Champions League fate in their own hands.

The semi-final second leg will be United’s chance to go one step closer to winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League, and Mata wants to be part of it.

“Now I’m back and I hope to finish the season in great shape, celebrating a European title and winning the remaining games in the Premier League.”

After controversially being sold by Mourinho when at Chelsea, Mata has attempted to regain the faith of his boss by leading from the front.

Making a return to action on Saturday was a relief to the Spaniard after several weeks out with an injury.

He wrote: “Thank you very much for your messages of support after the defeat, and also for your support during the weeks of my recovery."