Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon says he knew that he would score against Lamontville Golden Arrows over the weekend.

Ryan Moon predicted his first Kaizer Chiefs goal

The 20-year-old frontman opened the scoring when Amakhosi drew 1-1 with Abafana Bes'thende in a PSL match at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Prior to the match, the former Maritzburg United forward told Chiefs team manager Gerald Sibeko that he would hit the back of the net.

“If given a chance to play, I will score. I am a man of my word,” Moon said.

Moon chested the ball and brought it down then calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net from George Maluleka's cross.

“That was a great feeling. I want to thank God and coach Steve Komphela for giving me this opportunity," he continued.

“We are always talking about attacking the line and that’s what I did," Moon explained

“A million things went through my mind – to run, to dive on the grass, to take the jersey off, it was wonderful.”