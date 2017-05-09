Vincent Enyeama looks destined to leave Lille at the end of the season after manager Marcelo Bielsa claimed he does not fit into his plans.

Enyeama set for Lille exit as Bielsa prefers Maignan

The 34-year-old will play no part for the French topflight side for the rest of the season after rupturing his knee against Rennes.

And reports from French media claim that Enyeama will struggle to get a look in when the Argentine manager resumes Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

It is understood that the Nigerian’s protégé Mike Maignan will be the preferred choice of Les Dogues.

Enyeama who has two years left on his contract is extremely popular with Lille supporters following his pivotal role since his move from Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2011.

But it has become clear that he does not suit Bielsa's gameplan and, with Maignan’s set to take over his place, he may yet decide to seek a new club in order to guarantee first-team football.