Senegalese attacker Keita Blade scored for the third game running as he netted once more in Lazio’s 7-3 rout of 10-men Sampdoria in the Serie A on Sunday.

In demand Keita Balde makes it six in three matches





It was the third game in succession that Balde has found the net for Lazio, after having scored a hat-trick and a brace respectively in his last two matches. That means the striker has an impressive six goals in just three matches.





The Lions of Teranga forward needed only two minutes to hit the mark at Stadio Olimpico as he raced onto a Ciro Immobile through ball before smashing a powerful into the far corner from an angle. Immobile (twice), Wesley Hoedt, Stefan de Vrij, Senad Lulic and Felipe Anderson then all got on the scoresheet as Lazio consolidated their Europa League spot with a comprehensive victory.











Balde is currently in the form of his life having taken his season's tally from 8 goals to 14 in just a space of three matches. This has seen a number of clubs expressing interested in the Spanish born attacker. AC Milan and Juventus were believed to the front runners for the FC Barcelona youth prodigy, but reports emerging from Italy suggests that Primera Division outfit Sevilla have stolen a march on their rivals by agreeing personal terms with the controversial forward.