It’s been a trying period for Real Madrid star James Rodriguez. Lured from Monaco after his fine display for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup, the attacking midfielder has been frustrated by his lack of playing time – for a mixture of reasons. Injuries have plagued him, a list involving a fractured metatarsal and a torn thigh muscle.

Gillette ProShield Clean Strike of the Week: James Rodriguez stars for Real Madrid

Then there is the fact that the Galacticos is a side that is flooded with talent. There is Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Then there is a set of talented young Spaniards in the form of Isco, Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez to name a few. It’s a roster that has kept the skillful 25-year-old rooted to the bench, once in a while being called up as a substitute.

After the Club World Cup, he admitted that his future is up in the air due to lack of playing time. In the past week, there has been speculation about his future with Manchester United being touted as the potential destination.

For the moment though, James is a Real player. And bestowed with the legendary number 10 jersey which was made famous by the likes of Ferenc Puskas, Luis Figo, and James’ idol Zidane himself, the Colombian was focused on the task at hand whenever he got the call.

At the recent El Clasico, he came on as a substitute and provided a lifeline – albeit it was later cancelled out – to his team. Against Granada, Zidane chose to give him a start.

And it took James just three minutes to put his team into the lead. Real Madrid gave a masterclass in moving the ball around, knitting together 23 passes before James tapped it into goal.

But eight minutes later, he produced a sublime header to double the lead.

Deep in the far right side of the box, James lurked in the area while Fabio Coentrao attempted to create space. When the Portuguese defender managed to break free, James charged into the box, completely shedding his marker.

Coentrao’s driven cross was more of a hopeful – although telling – lob into the box than a meticulously placed pass. But James’ timing and the precision of the run made his reach to the ball all the more spectacular.

From the deep far right side, just inside the box, he glided towards the centre, gracefully leaping just a foot or two above the ground to guide home his header. To his credit, the goalkeeper was in the best possible position and even got a hand to the shot, but it was the sheer elegance and pace of the move, coupled by James’ placement that had the ball land at the back of the net.

James now has been involved in more goals than any other La Liga midfielder this season (11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions).

