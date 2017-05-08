Alex Iwobi has disclosed that he is uncomfortable with being played as an unused substitute in Arsenal and he hopes to return to action against Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal’s Iwobi uncomfortable sitting on the bench, eyes return against Manchester United

Iwobi who has featured for the Arsene Wenger’s side 24 times this season has dropped in the pecking order, missing the Gunners last four league games against Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and West Ham United as an unused substitute.

The 21-year-old reiterated that he is fit but admitted that the change in the Gunners boss tactics has been a factor for his lack of games.

Iwobi ruled out exit from the North London club and vowed to continue to fight for his place in Arsenal until he has got it right.

Arsenal are five points behind fifth placed Manchester United and a win at the Emirates Stadium can revive their top four chances.

“No player will feel comfortable sitting on the bench," Iwobi told SkySports.

"I have been an unused substitute since the last four games. I wish to return against United. I am fit, I know my worth. I love to play all the time. We are currently battling for the EPL top four log and I hope things change for better.

“No one thinks we can keep battling till this moment. We have had a good start and I hope we finish well.

“I will be glad to see us finish in a good position. I can’t imagine myself watching from distance in the next coming games.

“The fans think I'm not fit, they have forgotten Wenger has changed his tactics and formation from the one I used to know. I keep my hope alive for the next game.

“I have no other club. London is my home. I have no choice than to keep fighting for shirt. I will never quit Arsenal no matter what till I got it right."