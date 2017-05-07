VIDEO: Bayern Munich star Muller's Footgolf fail

News

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller is a World Cup-winning footballer, but he is not the most accomplished Footgolf player.

The Germany international has been taking on a series of challenges with club colleague Mats Hummels this season.

The latest sees the pair trying their hand at a spot of Footgolf around Bayern’s training facility.

Muller can be seen struggling with the basics of the game, as he first loses his footing while getting off to a terrible start and then getting his cart stuck in the sand!

Muller has seen his impeccably-high standards dip this season.

The 27-year-old has broken the 20-goal barrier in each of the last four seasons, but is stuck on nine in the current campaign.

He has, however, helped Bayern to land a fifth successive Bundesliga title and the sixth of his trophy-laden spell at the Allianz Arena.

