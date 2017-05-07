Mamelodi Sundowns are determined to win their remain league games, starting with Sunday's encounter against Orlando Pirates, head coach Pitso Mosimane said.

Sundowns need to win all their remaining games, says Mosimane

The Tshwane giants' title hopes are resting on a knife’s edge following their draw against Platinum Stars. They currently find themselves in third position on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table, three points behind the log leaders Bidvest Wits.

Although, Masandawana are left with just four games this season, coach Pitso Mosimane is refusing to panic, although he admitted that nerves may be getting the better of his players.

“We need the three points but how do you know that if we don’t win against Pirates it is over? We don’t know who is going to win‚ we are playing Pirates and Wits are playing Maritzburg where anything can also happen and that is football for you‚” Mosimane told the media.

“They are anxious and nervous but it is normal. You will never know what will happen in future but after this result‚ things are not good for us to be honest,” Mosimane added.

Mosimane has emphasized the importance of victory on Sunday and is hopeful that Sundowns will not be relying on other clubs for favours.

“Whatever happens on the other side we need to win and if we don’t get it‚ we don’t get it‚” Mosimane said.

“I wish I could know what to say to them or do so that there are no slip-ups. I will continue to prepare the same way I did from the first game and what happens on the pitch I can’t control,” Mosimane continued.

“The most important thing for us is to win our remaining games and stop hoping that someone will do us a favour. We want to win the league because it does not matter if you have won it before. Why should we not win the league?‚” Mosimane concluded.