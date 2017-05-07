Berisha extends stunning A-League grand final record

Victory striker Besart Berisha has extended his phenomenal grand final record with another goal in the A-League decider against Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium.

Berisha adds to stunning A-League grand final record

Berisha had scored in each of his previous three grand finals and the big striker made it four out of four to put the visitors ahead after twenty minutes.

The Albanian picked up the ball about twenty five metres out from Sydney's goal, before splitting two Sky Blues' defenders with a neat step-over.

Berisha then rifled a left-footed finish hard and low into the bottom corner of Danny Vukovic's goal to give the Victory a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The superb strike saw Berisha draw level with Archie Thompson on five grand final goals, in four appearances on the big stage.

But after maintaining his average of at least a goal every grand final, Berisha finally went down in a decider after Danny Vukovic's penalty shootout heroics saw Sydney FC prevail.