Adetunji eyes consistent goal rate for Abia Warriors

Abia Warriors' Adetunji Sunday is determined to score goals consistently when the second round of the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League resumes later this month.

Adetunji scored nine goals in the first half of the ongoing season despite missing five matches, but the striker is keen on getting on the scoresheet more regularly so as to help Abdullahi Biffo's side.

"Scoring goals is an art, it needs the right skills, precision and fitness to be consistent," Adetunji told Goal.

"I want to consistently score goals to help my club just as I want to continue to improve on my game as well."

"We have been active this mid-season with the Abia State FA Cup where we shall be playing in the final against Enyimba on Sunday here in Umuahia.

"Based on experience, the second round of the league comes with its high demand to stay fit, be consistent and take advantage of any situation a team finds itself, failure to do this make cause havoc.

"We know all these and we working hard to fly high when the season resumes," he concluded.