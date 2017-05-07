News

Gombe United move delights Afolabi

Goal.com
Abdulwaheed Afolabi is delighted to join Gombe United after he completed a move from Shooting Stars

The Savannah Scorpions signed the former Lobi Stars striker after the player's stint in Ibadan with the Oluyole Warriors. 

The ex-Kuban striker is elated uniting with Manu Garba's side and hopes to make a positive contribution in the second half of the season.

"It's a great opportunity to be here and I hope to make the most of being at such an interesting club," Afolabi told Goal. 

"Football is all about movement and I have decided to change club. We shall see how it goes.

"My dream is to be a positive addition to Gombe United and help the club perform very well in the league," he concluded.

