Abdulwaheed Afolabi is delighted to join Gombe United after he completed a move from Shooting Stars.

Gombe United move delights Afolabi

The Savannah Scorpions signed the former Lobi Stars striker after the player's stint in Ibadan with the Oluyole Warriors.

The ex-Kuban striker is elated uniting with Manu Garba's side and hopes to make a positive contribution in the second half of the season.

"It's a great opportunity to be here and I hope to make the most of being at such an interesting club," Afolabi told Goal.

"Football is all about movement and I have decided to change club. We shall see how it goes.

"My dream is to be a positive addition to Gombe United and help the club perform very well in the league," he concluded.