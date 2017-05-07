Carlo Ancelotti has emphasised the importance of Bayern Munich having a strong end to the season, despite having already wrapped up the Bundesliga title.

We need to be better - Ancelotti unhappy with sloppy Bayern display

Bayern secured their fifth league crown in succession in style with a resounding 6-0 win over Wolfsburg last weekend, though the Bavarians failed to find their best form against bottom-of-the-pile Darmstadt on Saturday.

Despite controlling possession and creating a glut of gilt-edged chances, Bayern failed to add to Juan Bernat's early strike, and had to rely on Tom Starke's late penalty save to seal the three points - relegating Darmstadt in the process.

And Ancelotti, who saw both Robert Lewandowski and Franck Ribery hit the woodwork in the second half at the Allianz Arena, has demanded improvement in the remaining two fixtures of the season.

"We had many chances - nevertheless we need to play better. Now we have two more games and I hope we will play better then," the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain manager said.

"I gave more time to the players who have not played so much lately.

"In the first half we played well. The second half was more difficult. We took our foot off the gas."

Bayern hero Starke - the club's third-choice goalkeeper - was handed his first start in the Bundesliga since March 2014 after Sven Ulreich joined Manuel Neuer on the sidelines through injury.

The veteran goalkeeper did not disappoint, pulling off a string of fine saves, including the penalty stop, to keep Darmstadt at bay late on, and the 36-year-old was delighted to have made his first appearance in over three years.

"I enjoyed every minute, even when warming up," Starke said. "It is always something special to play in the Allianz Arena."