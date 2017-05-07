KPL match rained off, set for replay

The Kenyan Premier League match pitting Chemelil Sugar against Muhoroni Youth has been called off due to heavy rain.

KPL match rained off, set for new replay

The heavy downpour experienced at the Chemelil Sports Complex saw the match being played for only 45 minutes as the teams could not set foot to the flooded pitch for their second-half tasks.

Match officials have been forced to push the remaining minutes (second-half) to Sunday at the same venue with a view of determining a proper outcome.

This decision has been officially confirmed by Kenyan Premier League Limited acknowledging John Mwita and Paul Muchika’s goals for Chemelil Sugar and Muhoroni Youth respectively.