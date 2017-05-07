Kenyan striker Michael Olunga started for Guizhou Zhicheng as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Shanghai SIPG on Saturday.

Michael Olunga suffers another defeat in Chinese league

The former Gor Mahia striker partnered Bosnia and Herzegovina star Nikica Jelavic but they could not help their side get a convincing result in this match played at the Shanghai Stadium.

Michael Olunga scores first goal for Chinese club

Spearheaded by Brazilian striker Hulk, Shanghai SIPG took the lead in the 43rd minute through Wang Shenchao before Hulk made it 2-0. Brazilian Elkeson compounded Olunga’s side to another defeat with the third goal from the penalty spot.

Olunga was seeking to score his second goal since joining Chinese Super League from Sweden club IF Djurgardens. The Kenyan striker opened his account in China last week after he scored in the win against Guangzhou R&F.