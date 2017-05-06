Spartans will shock MFM in the Lagos FA Cup final, says Adamu Azeez

Spartans FC goalkeeper, Adamu Azeez says he was excited with his side’s progress to the final of the 2017 Lagos State FA Cup.
The pro-league side reached the last stage of the tourney following their 4-3 victory over Dominion Hotspur on penalties after the normal regulation period had ended 2-2, and the goaltender feels the victory is a reward for their hard work from the beginning of the championship.
“I feel so happy, I feel so great for the victory,” Adamu told Goal.
“The game wasn’t easy at all but we have to thank God that we are in the final in a competition where over 80 teams participated.”
Adamu is also confident his side will shock the defending champions, MFM, who are also through to the final after beating Freestan FC 4-2 on penalties.
“I believe we can go all the way to win the title, in fact, we will be so happy to play MFM in the final if they qualify because they are a premier league side.
“We may not be playing topflight football, but we play in the pro-league and we have confidence we can beat the defending champions come Sunday.''