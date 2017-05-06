Plateau United not discouraged by Enugu Rangers loss, says Ambrose

The defeat against Enugu Rangers can bring out the winning character from Plateau United according to central defender Jimmy Ambrose.

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders, Plateau United were pipped 1-0 by the Flying Antelopes in a rescheduled match at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Wednesday.

"The coaches compared and analyzed the game as it is the tradition of the team. We are aware of the tasks before us, there is still much room for improvement," Ambrose told Goal.

"We won't be discouraged in our quest to win the title. The team is still on top of the table. The loss suffered in Enugu is in the past. We can kick-start another exciting run that we could be proud of. The team has the ingredients to reignite the winning character."

The defender looks ahead to the remaining matches of the season as they aim for the league title.

"We have tough games ahead of us. We want to win the league title and that means showing why we needed to be crowned champions and working hard. For this we need the fans make us feel their enthusiasm," he added.

"But with all due respect, I think that everything that happens in the remaining games mainly depends on us."