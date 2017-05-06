Kariobangi Sharks collected three points against Sony Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match which ended 2-0 at Machakos County Stadium on Friday.

Kariobangi Sharks cane Sony Sugar in mid-week duel

Pascal Ogweno and Ovella Ochieng’ scored one goal each to hand William Muluya the sweet victory against the Awendo-based Sony Sugar. The first goal was scored in the first-half and the other one scored in the second-half to silence the Millers. In the 22nd minute, Kariobangi Sharks won a corner-kick from which Ogweno found an opener after rightfully tapping the ball from inside the area past keeper Kevin Omondi.

The match then proceeded in the remaining minutes of the stanza without a goal from either side. Mathew Odongo, Elli Asieche and Patillah Omoto had launched a flurry of attacks which called Kevin Omondi to action in a number of occasions.

Sony Sugar woke up at the start of second half with Boniface Muchiri and Asembeka Amos being colossal in the final-third but Kariobangi Sharks defenders never made any errors in their job.

The quest for Salim Babu’s boys to grab a point in the match was killed with two minutes from end of regulation time when substitute Ovella scored Sharks' second goal. Elli Asieche started the race with a pass to Duke Abuya, who found Ovella inside the box and the latter did not hesitate to drill into the net.

Kariobangi Sharks: Jeff Oyemba, Geoffrey Shiveka(C), Pascal Ogweno, Bolton Omwenga, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Elli Asieche, Mathew Odongo, Masoud Juma, Rodgers Omondi.

Subs: Robert Mboya, Wycliffe Otieno, Stephen Odhiambo, Ibrahim Kitawi, Osborne Monday, Mike Misigo, Ovella Ochieng’, Duke Abuya.

SoNy Sugar: Omondi Kevin, Omondi Bernard, Eugene Ocheing, Omweri Joseph, Oluoch Kelvin, Fredrick Onyango, Akoko Nicholas, Lewis Rampey, Boniface Muchiri, Asembeka Amos, Daniel Ochieng’.

Subs: Kevin Otieno, Omondi Tobias, Olare Samuel, Mukhwana Yema, Clement Owino, Hamisi Abdallah, Monda Justine.