Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed is confident his side is ready to face their bitter rivals AFC Leopards in the 2017’s first leg 'Mashemeji Derby' set for Sunday.

Gor Mahia captain speaks ahead of 'Mashemeji' derby

Both sides have lost two matches this season, and with bragging rights at stake, the derby is expected to be tough and entertaining at the same time. However, the skipper is optimistic that the Green Army will carry the day.

"The team is ready for that match, we have been preparing well this week and we are hopeful of good outing. As usual it is not going to be an easy match, we all know why, but we want to go that extra mile and make our fans happy. Let them come out in large numbers and support us," he told Goal.

Striker Jacques Tuyisenge is a doubt for the green army, but Kenneth Muguna and Earnest Wendo are expected to be given starting berths after missing last weekend's defeat to Mathare United.