News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
FFA hits back over A-League expansion criticism
A-League boss hits back over expansion criticism

EXTRA TIME: How South African fans reacted to Baxter's appointment as Bafana coach

Goal.com
Goal.com /

So, Bafana Bafana fans are used to expecting the appointment of the current SuperSport United coach.

EXTRA TIME: How South African fans reacted to Baxter's appointment as Bafana coach

EXTRA TIME: How South African fans reacted to Baxter's appointment as Bafana coach

It's just that they were hoping for someone better when Safa were stalling on negotiations. No, it will be Baxter for sure.

Still, there's a number of fans (not supporters) who are disappointed but at least found creative ways to poke fun at Safa.

Here's our compilation of Twitter reaction from fans to the South African media. Even Ajax Cape Town joined in.

 











Back To Top