Both teams are coming into the match hoping for positive result, but it is Bandari, who are more desperate for maximum points considering the fact that they have lost two out of three matches played, drawing the last one.

Mathare United - Bandari Preview: 'Slum Boys' ready to upset Dockers

After a poor run, Mathare United registered a morale boosting 1-0 win against Gor Mahia last weekend, their second win this season. Bandari have lost three of their last five matches, drawing one and winning one, as compared to Mathare United, who have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.

Last season, the 'slum boys' won both fixtures, scoring four goals in the process and conceding once. Of the twelve last meetings, the 2008 champions have won seven times and drawing five times; they have never lost to Bandari.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mathare United: Captain George 'Wise' Owino was impressive against Gor Mahia last weekend, and he definitely want to lead his charges to a second win in a raw for the first time this season. Cliff Nyakeya did well last weekend, scoring the only goal that gave his side much needed three points. Well, he will be in high spirits against the Dockers.

Bandari: Noah Abich is facing his former side for the second time after his move last season, and he still has a lot to prove to the team. After a good run, Dan Sserunkuma has failed to hit the target in recent matches. A goal against Mathare United will be his priority.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Sat 22/10/16: Mathare United 3-1 Bandari

Sun 15/05/16: Bandari 0-1 Mathare United

Fri 21/08/15: Mathare United 1-1 Bandari

Sun 24/05/15: Bandari 0-0 Mathare United

Wed 06/08/14: Mathare United 1-0 Bandari

Sat 01/03/14: Bandari 0-1 Mathare United

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Mathare United: Lewis Opiyo, Ouma Andrew, Owino George, Ogutu Lennox, Mwangi David, Odour Chrispinus, Keya Aboubakar, Mwaura Daniel, Mwenda Harrsion, Cliff Nyakeya and Derrick Onyango.

Bandari: Wilson Obungu, Dancun Otewa, Noah Abich, Andrew Waiswa, Shariff Mohammed, Felly Mulumba, Mohammed Siraj, Tyrone Owino, Enock Agwanda, Shaban Kenga and Dan Sserunkuma.