Who will win the A-League grand final and why

After 27 rounds and a semi-final triumph it all comes down to this; but will it be record-setting Sydney FC or the Melbourne Victory who claim the A-League decider?

Will it be Sydney or Melbourne to lift the A-League trophy?

Sydney are looking to end a seven year wait by winning a third championship, while Victory are vying for an unprecedented fourth title.

A-League Grand Final: Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

Sunday 7 May, 5pm (AEST) - Allianz Stadium

In the three A-League meetings between these two sides this season, Sydney FC have walked away victorious on all three occasions (winning 2-1, 2-1, 1-0).

If that doesn't give the home side a serious psychological advantage then their phenomenal form this campaign should do the trick.

Sydney's numerous records this season include the most competition points (66), wins (20), fewest goals conceded (12) and most clean sheets (16), meaning Victory face an enormous task.

On the back of those stats most experts expect the Sky Blues to be too good for Victory in the decider, but perhaps therein lies the key to the visitors' hopes of success.

The pressure and expectation is on Sydney to win, giving Kevin Muscat's Victory a sense that they have nothing to lose.

Melbourne's coach will relish going into the clash as underdogs and he seems the type of personality capable of instilling his troops with a siege mentality that prove hard to stop.

The standard of the Allianz surface in Sydney has dominated much of the pre-game talk, with the NSW Waratahs knocking back a request from Sydney FC to move their Saturday night match away from the ground.

The rugby snub could actually work to Sydney's advantage, with the Sky Blues more accustomed to the irregularities of their pitch than the visitors.

While Victory are used to playing on a better surface at their AAMI Park home, the visitors have insisted that it will make no difference come Sunday evening.

Both coaches named full-strength squads for the decider, with Sydney forward Bernie Ibini a late scratching after failing to recover from a hamstring injury picked up in the semi-final win over Perth Glory.

With Johnny Warren medallist Milos Ninkovic pulling the strings for Sydney FC and no shortage of potential goal-scorers (evidenced by the semi-final triumph), the Sky Blues will be confident of continuing their free-scoring ways.

It will be up to Victory to not only find a way to nullify Sydney's attacking threat, but break down the best defence in the competition and find a way past the league's premier shot-stopper, Danny Vukovic.

That responsibility and expectation will of course fall on Besart Berisha's shoulders, and if anyone can deliver for Victory it's the golden boot winner who's been here and done it all before.

WHAT THE TEAMS SAY:

Alex Wilkinson (Sydney FC): "Victory will say it's a one-off game, but of course we'll take a lot of confidence from beating them three times ... and we'll have a huge crowd there.

"All those little things work in our favour and they'll have to come up here and beat us on our own patch, which no one's done yet."

Graham Arnold (Sydney FC coach): "The mental aspect is big this week. We do a lot of work mentally with the players. Around social media and media these days there's a lot of negativity we need to remove from the players' brains and minds to make sure they go into a game positive.

"I don't think we're bullish. I just think we're confident and expect to win. It's what we do every week. You couldn't imagine me standing here today saying we expect to lose."

Carl Valeri (Melbourne Victory captain): "Both teams are going to lift, the intensity is going to be very high. It's about who wants it more. Form doesn't count for anything. It's a one off game. We both deserve to be here ... it's up for grabs."

Besart Berisha (Melbourne Victory): "We can score against them. We can play good football. We proved (in the semi-final) against Brisbane how dangerous we are. How good we are defensively. We believe we can do it.

"This is the game we live, we play, we breathe (for). Everybody is not 100 per cent (for the grand final), everybody is 1000 per cent."

LIKELY STARTING XIs:

Sydney FC - Danny Vukovic, Rhyan Grant, Alex Wilkinson, Jordy Buijs, Michael Zullo, Josh Brillante, Brandon O'Neill, Milos Ninkovic, Filip Holosko, Alex Brosque, Bobo (subs: Andrew Redmayne, Milos Dimitrijevic, David Carney, Matt Simon, George Blackwood

Melbourne Victory - Lawrence Thomas, Jason Geria, Alan Baro, James Donachie, Daniel Georgievski, Carl Valeri, Leigh Broxham, James Troisi, Fahid Ben Khalfallah, Marco Rojas, Besart Berisha (subs: Matt Acton, Nick Ansell, Rashid Mahazi, Mitch Austin, Jai Ingham)

Verdict: Victory have more than a chance of landing that fourth title that would make them the most successful A-League club of all time. However, it's hard to argue with form and stats; both of which indicate a Sydney win. Much like they did against Perth to qualify for the decider, we expect Sydney to come out like a house on fire and blow Melbourne away in the first half. Victory will scrap to the end but the Sky Blues will prevail.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2 - 1 Victory