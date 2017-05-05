David Luiz: Winning the Premier League has always been my obsession

David Luiz says it will be a "dream come true" to win the Premier League with Chelsea, admitting it is an "obsession".

Chelsea have been top of the league for most of the season and currently sit four points clear of second-placed Tottenham with four games left.

The Brazilian centre-back has already won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup with the Blues, but left to join Paris Saint-Germain before their 2014-15 title win.

Although the 30-year-old won the domestic treble two seasons in a row in the French capital before returning to Stamford Bridge in a £34 million move, he says the lack of a Premier League winners' medal frustrates him.

"I had already won several titles with Chelsea, played my part in a beautiful period in the club's history and made so many friends," he told FourFourTwo.

"I thought it was time to move on, so I had no regrets. But things change quickly in football.

"Winning the Premier League has always been an obsession of mine. We've worked hard to make this dream come true."

Chelsea's most recent success was followed by a dismal campaign as they finished 10th in 2015-16. Key to their rise this year has been manager Antonio Conte, and Luiz has been impressed by the Italian.

"There isn't a tiny detail he isn't aware of," he said. "We all know that he trusts in our ability and one of his best qualities is that he treats everyone equally."

Luiz has been integral for Chelsea this term, starting all but one game in the Premier League.