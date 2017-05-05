Jurgen Klopp will hope to finally inflict a Premier League defeat on Southampton when Liverpool host the Saints at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Southampton: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The German is yet to enjoy victory over the Saints in the English top flight, drawing two and losing one of the three games he has taken charge of against them and also suffering two defeats in this season's League Cup semi-finals.

Three points are more important than ever now, though, for the Reds as they look to boost their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Game

Liverpool vs Southampton

Date

Sunday, May 7, 2017

Time

13:30 GMT, 08:30 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports 1 and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports 1

Sky Go



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream

NBCSN

NBC Sports Live



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Liverpool players

Goalkeepers

Mignolet, Karius, Manninger

Defenders

Clyne, Lovren, Gomez, Moreno, Matip, Klavan, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders

Milner, Coutinho, Lallana, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Stewart, Grujic, Ojo, Woodburn

Forwards

Firmino, Sturridge, Origi



Danny Ings, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson remain out for Liverpool, but the Reds are hopeful the injury which forced Philippe Coutinho off against Watford can be managed and will not stop him from featuring in this game.

Position Southampton players

Goalkeepers

Forster, Taylor, Hassen

Defenders

Cedric, Yoshida, Gardos, Martina, Pied, Stephens, Bertrand, Caceres

Midfielders

Clasie, David, Tadic, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Reed, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Boufal, Isgrove, Hesketh, McQueen, Sims

Forwards

Long, Rodriguez, Gabbiadini



Charlie Austin is back in training for Southampton but will feature for the Under-23s - against Manchester City on May 5 - before returning to first-team action. Matt Targett has also recovered from a thigh problem but will similarly need to build up his fitness.

Alex McCarthy and Virgil van Dijk remain sidelined.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

Liverpool are 8/13 favourites to win at home, according to Oddschecker, with Southampton priced at 5/1 and the draw available at 10/3.

Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge are joint-9/2 favourites to score first, with Philippe Coutinho rated at 11/2. Manolo Gabbiadini is the top choice for the visitors at 15/2.

GAME PREVIEW

For Liverpool, the route to the Champions League is now clear; they know that three wins to close out the season will do it.

That's easier said than done, of course, but with a trip to West Ham and another home match against Middlesbrough following the visit of Southampton on Sunday, it is certainly an achievable target.

With Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson remaining sidelined, Jurgen Klopp will rely on a core of 14 players between now and the end of the campaign that is showing it is capable of grinding out tough results. They did it at Watford despite losing Philippe Coutinho to a 13th-minute injury.

Southampton have proven a bogey team of the Reds despite the sale of so many of their star players to Anfield and undoubtedly represent the toughest test Liverpool have left to face, but do not travel to Merseyside at the top of their game. An underwhelming 0-0 draw against Hull City - and victory would have flattered them had Dusan Tadic converted a last-minute penalty - followed sound defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea.

With Arsenal and Manchester United also featuring in the Saints' run-in, they cannot afford to write points in this game off as a mere bonus against a stronger opponent.