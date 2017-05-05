FA Cup update: FC IfeanyiUbah battle feeders for title

Gateway United are out of the Ogun State FA Cup after suffering defeat at the hand of less fancied Remo Stars Feeder team.

The encounter ended 1-1 after full time but the Rock City Boys were denied a passage to the semi-finals of the competition as they were bettered by the Sagamu side in the penalty shootouts.

In the draws made for the semi-final ties, Remo Stars main team will face Almar FC while their youth side are to trade tackles with JCTC FC.

The semi-final and final matches are to hold at the Gateway International Stadium on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Meanwhile, in Anambra State, the FA Cup will be contested by FC IfeanyiUbah main side and their feeder team after both eliminated their semi-final foes on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Professional Football League side defeated hard-fighting CKC FC 1-0 in the first last-four tie played at the Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium courtesy a Pascal Seka 16th minute strike while their youth team saw off the spirited ambition of All Stars FC 4-3 on penalties after the regulation time ended 1-1.

The final of the Anambra Federation Cup will hold at the Neros Stadium on Sunday with as both Nnewi side set to slug it out.

In Owerri, Heartland battle Samdaddy FC in the final of Imo's edition after both sides defeated Heartland Feeder and ISOPADEC FC respectively in the semi-final ties played at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.