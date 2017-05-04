Bida are 2017 Niger State Governor's Cup champions

Bida local government area have emerged champions of the 37th edition of the Niger State Governor's Cup after a 2-1 final victory over hosts Mokwa.

Goals from Alhassan Mohammed and Kudi Mohid canceled out Ibrahim Mohammed's early goal to hand them the top prize at the Government Science Secondary School field.

Bida got a giant trophy, a card reward of N250,000 and a pack of jerseys, while runners-up Mokwa received N100,000 and a pack of jerseys.

Earlier, Suleja defeated Katcha 1-0 in the third place final to claim the bronze trophy and a cash prize of N50,000.

At the final, the state deputy governor, Ahmed Muhammad Kesto lauded the Ahmed Fresh led state FA, urging them to sustain their efforts in grassroots football development in the state.

"Building youths in the society equal to building peace," Kesto said.

"Everyone has seen the importance of coming together and I want to urge the Niger State Football Association not to relent because we in the government will also continue to ensure sports get necessary attention in the state."

Present at the event was the NFF general secretary, Dr Sanusi Muhammed alongside 20 state FA chairmen including six NFF executive board members.