OFFICIAL: Arsenal's Iwobi is Nigeria's best dancer

In all fairness, Arsenal's Alex Iwobi would likely claim the award for 'the best dancer' if there is, in the Super Eagles after showing off some nifty dance moves.
The forward who turned 21 on Wednesday, digged up his dancing skills in a video shared by Mainz's Leon Balogun to wish him a happy birthday.
Iwobi busts some dance moves to Chris Brown's ‘Privacy’track in the video below.
What do you think about his dance moves?
.happy birthday #BIG17 - more life, more blessings oga @alexanderiwobi
A post shared by Leon Aderemi Balogun (@leonbalogun) on May 3, 2017 at 5:14am PDT