Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman can arguably feel hard done by after copping a two-game ban for diving in the derby defeat to Lazio.

Roma player cops contentious ban for derby dive

The Dutchman jumped to the ground in the penalty area despite no contact being made by his opponent.

Roma's Daniele De Rossi duly slotted home the spot kick to level the contest at 1-1.

Yes Strootman jumped to the ground before the Lazio defender's swinging boot had a chance to strike him in the leg.

But the Dutch midfielder could easily argue that if he'd stayed on his feet, he would have risked injury from a boot to the ankle.

The incident didn't effect the result, with Lazio going on to win 3-1 courtesy of goals from Keita Balde Diao and Dusan Basta.

Strootman has been retrospectively punished for the dive, however, and will now miss crucial games against AC Milan and Juventus, pending an appeal.

Check out the video above and decide for yourself whether Strootman should have been banned or not.