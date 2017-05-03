Man Utd players risk Mourinho's wrath after breaking social media ban

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly looks to have set himself up for, at the very least, a stern telling off by Jose Mourinho after the defender posted an Instagram video of himself and Juan Mata following the manager's enforced social media ban.

Bailly risks Mourinho's wrath after breaking social media ban

Goal confirmed on Tuesday that Mourinho has become incensed by the amount of information being leaked out of the club, especially with regards to players posting videos of themselves during injury recovery sessions.

Luke Shaw drew his boss' ire last year after sharing an image of himself training away from the squad as he battled with a leg injury, while more recently Chris Smalling filmed himself spending time in a hydrotherapy pool.

Growing tired of increasing numbers of training regimes becoming public knowledge, Mourinho went as far as restricting the use of social media up to 48 hours before games - something Bailly has on Wednesday fallen foul of given United have a Europa League fixture with Celta on Thursday.

Other United players also posted on social media on Wednesday, with Smalling writing on Twitter that he is "back with the boys and HUNGRY to finish this season strong" while David De Gea shared a snap of the team on the plane to Spain.

What will happen to the players as a result of their social media activity is as yet unknown, though reporters are sure to ask the Red Devils boss at the earliest opportunity. Watch this space.