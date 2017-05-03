Enugu Rangers seek to bounce back from the loss to Sunshine Stars when they host Plateau United in a rescheduled encounter on Wednesday.

Aguda: Enugu Rangers confident ahead Plateau United visit

And Godwin Aguda expresses confidence that the Flying Antelopes will deliver the goods when they host the Jos outfit.

Rangers are 19th in the league table and will be faced with a big test when table toppers, Plateau United visit the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium.

"I am confident that we shall do all it takes to win today because want to leave the position we are in at the moment," Aguda told Goal.

"Plateau United are in a very good form, good to scare any team but we are Rangers and we fear no one.

"Being the league leaders doesn't give any team the right to win before playing the match. They may be high on confidence but we are equally confident too," he added.

"We have won two matches before we lost to Sunshine Stars last weekend and know that we shall bounce back because we are determined to leave the bottom of the table. They will be very tough but we have the fire power to deliver a win on Wednesday.

"We know that we need to secure points in all our outstanding matches so as to start the second round of the league at a vantage point," he concluded.