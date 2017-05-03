Nzoia Sugar have toned down their ambition in the country’s top flight league after realizing the real nature of the tier.

Reality knocks at the doors of Nzoia Sugar in KPL

The Bungoma-based side honourably won the 2016 National Super League title and came to the country’s premier league with a mindset of making a strong statement. Their first match was historic in that they walloped the defending champions Tukser 5-2 to bag their very first bunch of three points.

Moving onwards, the club has blown cold and hot winning a total of three matches and losing two from the eight played. Head coach Bernard Mwalala has admitted that surviving in the league requires great care and strong mentality since challenges and disappointments are part of the proceedings.

"The league is very competitive. We started very well, defeating the teams that people call ‘big’. I now realize that to cope well in the league, you need to respect every opponent, otherwise it is the ‘small’ teams that will crash you.

"Unfortunately some teams like to intimidate opponents using uncouth methods, so one needs to take extra caution especially when playing away. In short, you have to be very alert and know how to prepare for each game and how to adapt accordingly. Rigid strategies do not work here," he told kpl.co.ke .

They are currently placed at position seven with 12 points on the log.