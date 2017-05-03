Thika United coach James Nandwa has conceded he has a lot to do as far as his attacking department is concerned.

Thika United coach concerned with blunt striking force

The milkmen were held to a one all draw by visiting Western Stima in a match that saw many chances go begging last weekend. Nandwa says his charges should rise to the occasion and win matches when it matters most.

"As a coach you prepare to win matches be it against so called lesser teams or better teams. It was the same case against Stima, it is a match we wanted to win and you could tell by the number of chances we created," Nandwa told Goal on Wednesday.

"However, that was not the case because we did not take them and we ended up sharing the points. Our next match is an important one and we should do our best to claim maximum points. We are working on our finishing and we hope we will do better this time round."

Thika United will take on Ulinzi Stars, who have lost two matches in a row.