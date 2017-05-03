Dele Ajiboye says that Plateau United are eyeing a victory over Enugu Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Wednesday.

We're in Enugu to win, insists Plateau United's Ajiboye

The Jos side won their previous three league encounters and will do battle with the Flying Antelopes in a rescheduled encounter.

And the former youth international is keen to see his team continue their impressive performance to continue their dominance at the summit of the topflight.

"We know that it will be a difficult game. That’s why we have prepared with the maximum effort," Ajiboye told Goal.

"But this Plateau United side has the characteristics to play home and away with the same conviction and desire to impose ourselves. We’re in Enugu looking to win.

"The title is what is on our mind and that is the reason why we need to show ambition against Rangers. I trust my teammates to make something happen. We are on top of the table and don't intend relinquishing it at any moment in time.

"I’m very happy with this group. The lads are friendly and great players. There’s always a nice atmosphere at Plateau United," he concluded.