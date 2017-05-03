Nzoia United coach Bernard Mwalala is not happy with Zoo Kericho following an injury to his defender Brian Otieno.

Nzoia United coach hits out at Zoo Kericho

The March player of the month is facing several months out with injury following a nasty challenge during their league match against the tea farmers. Mwalala says the team is doing fairly well, but more is yet to come from his charges. "I think there is something wrong with Zoo, it is not the first time they are doing this.

"They have always played a bad game with intentions to injure my players. They did this a while back and injured my player Juma (Gin) and from the way they played last time it is like they targeted Brian (Otieno). It is something that has to change," Mwalala told Goal.

"We are doing fairly but I know we can do better, but being a top tier, we have to work harder."

Nzoia Sugar are currently placed seventh on the table with twelve points.